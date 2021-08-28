Cancel
Urbana, OH

Flag retirement ceremony to be held on 9/11

By Urbana Daily Citizen
Urbana Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePack, Troop and Crew 258 of Tecumseh Council, Boy Scouts of America, is inviting the general public to a Mass Flag Retirement Ceremony for U.S. Flags on Sept. 11, 2021. This ceremony will be held at Freedom Grove in Urbana, gathering at 4:30 p.m. and ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.. Building upon a tradition started when Freedom Grove’s World Trade Center Beam arrived, the Scouts of Champaign County have gathered every year to honor the memory of those lost on 9/11. With 2021 being the 20th anniversary of this tragic event, the Scouts of 258 would like to invite anyone who is interested to come and observe this solemn occasion with us.

