While the notion of nostalgic fashion has trended in parallel to the recent rise of Y2K and '90s silhouettes, most designs reference one thing or another. Whether it's Victorian collars or '70s bell-bottoms, designers are constantly reinterpreting the past and translating it into the aesthetics of the future. Those references are even more poignant when they are personal. There's nothing like reinterpreting an item you wore decades prior to fit your current-day taste and lifestyle. So we've asked our editors to divulge their own nostalgic fashion favorites. Whether it's a moto jacket or a pair of ballet flats, each has the ability to transport its wearer to another time and place by the simple act of getting dressed.