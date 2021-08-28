Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

30th Anniversary of the Closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States congratulates Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of the closing of the Semipalatinsk nuclear weapons test site. The decision to close Semipalatinsk demonstrated a clear commitment to nuclear security and nonproliferation. Kazakhstan’s momentous decision on Semipalatinsk was the first in a series of vital measures aiming to achieve a more peaceful world. Since the site was closed, the United States has partnered with Kazakhstan to eliminate from Kazakhstan’s territory the legacy of Soviet nuclear test infrastructure, including most recently the elimination of 181 tunnels in the Degelen Mountain that had been used for nuclear tests.

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Tests#Tunnels#Soviet#Ctbt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Related
Posted by
Editor at Global Perspectives

North Korea Feeling Liberated Restarts Nuclear Reactor

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has had no access to North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009, largely using satellite imagery to observe. The most recent 2021 IAEA report stated, “There were no indications of reactor operation from early December 2018 to the beginning of July 2021. However, since early July 2021, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the reactor's operation. The new indications of the operation of the 5MW(e) reactor and the Radiochemical (reprocessing) laboratory are deeply troubling."
WorldBirmingham Star

Thirty Years Ago, Kazakhstan Closed Soviet-Era Nuclear Test Site

August 29 marks 30 years since Kazakhstan closed its Semipalatinsk test site, a vast, remote area that was used by the Soviet Union for hundreds of atmospheric and underground nuclear tests over a period of 40 years. On August 29, 1991 former President Nursultan Nazarbaev decided to close the test...
Militarydallassun.com

U.S., China not fated to war: retired general

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- War is not an inevitable outcome of future U.S.-China relations, Charles Krulak, a retired U.S. Marine Corps four-star general, has said. The two nuclear powers would strive to avoid any direct armed conflict and the international society would do their best to reduce the risk of a nuclear war, Krulak said in an opinion piece Tuesday for Project Syndicate.
Worldtmj4.com

North Korea appears to have resumed nuclear reactor operation, UN agency says

The U.N. atomic agency says North Korea appears to have restarted the operation of its main nuclear reactor used to produce weapons fuels. The annual report by the International Atomic Energy Agency comes as North Korea openly threatens to enlarge its nuclear arsenal amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Sanctioning Iranian Intelligence Affiliates for Targeting Dissidents Abroad

Iran’s attempt to kidnap a U.S. citizen on U.S. soil because she used her freedom of speech to criticize the Iranian government is unacceptable and an egregious violation of fundamental international norms. Beyond this specific plot, the United States remains aware of ongoing Iranian interest in targeting other American citizens, including current and former U.S. officials.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea threatens US with new preemptive strike weapons – probably nukes

On Tuesday, North Korea threatened to increase its “deterrent of absolute capacity” and build up its arsenal of “preemptive strike” capabilities in response to new joint military training between the U.S. and South Korea. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement...
WorldFlorida Star

North Korea Nuclear Activity Deeply Troubling: United Naion Atomic Agency

VIENNA, Austria — The United Nations Atomic Agency said that North Korea appears to have restarted its main nuclear reactor used to produce fuels for weapons. The reactor, measured at 5-megawatt, is believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons production and is at the heart of North Korea’s nuclear program, the International Atomic Energy Agency (International Atomic Energy Agency). The UN atomic […]
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

US officials hit with suspected sonic weapons in Germany, report says

At least two United States officials in Germany received medical attention for symptoms of a suspected sonic weapons attack, commonly referred to as Havana Syndrome, U.S. diplomats said last week, according to the Wall Street Journal. The cases included symptoms like nausea, severe headaches, ear pain, fatigue, insomnia and sluggishness....
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s Travel to Japan and the People’s Republic of China

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Tokyo, Japan and Tianjin, People’s Republic of China from August 31 to September 3, 2021, to engage with international counterparts on efforts to address the climate crisis. The Special Envoy’s travel bolsters the United States’ bilateral and multilateral efforts to raise climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Qatar and Germany

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany from September 5-8, 2021 to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to our strong relationships and to underscore our gratitude for the ongoing cooperation on shared priorities. Secretary Blinken will travel to Qatar from September 6-8. He...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Ukraine Marches With NATO Allies On 30th Independence Anniversary

Ukrainian soldiers marched through Kiev Tuesday alongside servicemen of NATO member countries as the country marked the 30th anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union. The show of solidarity came after Ukraine and its Western allies agreed at a summit in Kiev on Monday to work towards ending Russia's "occupation" of Crimea.
U.S. Politicsrealcleardefense.com

The U.S. and China Are Not Destined for War

In the year 2034, the United States and China become embroiled in a series of military conflicts that escalate into a devastating tactical nuclear war. Other countries—including Russia, Iran and India—get involved. Suddenly, the world is on the verge of World War III.
ChinaForeign Policy

How Finding China’s Nuclear Sites Upset Pro-Beijing Trolls

This summer, my former colleague Decker Eveleth discovered that China was constructing more than 100 missile silos in the country’s remote interior. I had spent the previous summer working with Eveleth on mapping China’s nuclear forces for a project at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies and had encouraged him to take a second look. Both of us expected he would find something, but the sheer number was a jolt.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Uzbekistan Independence Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Uzbekistan as you celebrate 30 years of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity on September 1. The United States greatly appreciates Uzbekistan’s focus on regional connectivity, especially in support of economic prosperity and...
AfghanistanU.S. Department of State

Celebrating 70 Years of the ANZUS Treaty

Today marks 70 years since the signing of the ANZUS Treaty, a keystone of our relationship with Australia and an enduring force for stability in the wider region. As we celebrate this significant milestone, we recognize the continuing importance of the U.S.-Australia Alliance and reaffirm our commitment to advance our shared values, democratic traditions and processes, global security, and prosperity for the next 70 years and beyond.
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Notorious North Korea Nuclear Reactor Reportedly Back Up and Running

North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear reactor, thought to have been shut down since December 2018, is apparently operating again, according to the U.N. atomic agency. “Since early July, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operations of the reactor,” said a report from the International Atomic Energy Agency. The reactor is allegedly producing plutonium for North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, according to Gary Samore of Brandeis University. “While North Korea already has a significant stockpile of nuclear weapons, this suggests it is moving to expand its current arsenal,” he told The Wall Street Journal. The Biden administration says it has been open for communication with North Korea but that the reclusive nation has not been responsive. “The activities at Yongbyon shows that North Korea’s nuclear weapons program can’t be ignored and needs to be a higher priority for the Biden administration,” a former State Department official, Joel Witt, told the Journal.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

UN is concerned about new activities at a nuclear reactor in North Korea

The UN atomic watchdog warns of the possible reactivation of a nuclear reactor believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons in North Korea. Signs of the five-megawatt reactor operation were the first to be detected since late 2018, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report, dated Friday. The agency classified the activities as “deeply concerning” and highlighted North Korean efforts to expand its arsenal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy