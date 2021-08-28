30th Anniversary of the Closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site
The United States congratulates Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of the closing of the Semipalatinsk nuclear weapons test site. The decision to close Semipalatinsk demonstrated a clear commitment to nuclear security and nonproliferation. Kazakhstan’s momentous decision on Semipalatinsk was the first in a series of vital measures aiming to achieve a more peaceful world. Since the site was closed, the United States has partnered with Kazakhstan to eliminate from Kazakhstan’s territory the legacy of Soviet nuclear test infrastructure, including most recently the elimination of 181 tunnels in the Degelen Mountain that had been used for nuclear tests.www.state.gov
