OHS falls to Seton Catholic on road in golf

The Oneonta Yellowjackets lost Friday to Seton Catholic on the road, falling in their second match of the season by a score of 251-216.

Aiden Gelbsman shot a team-best 45 for OHS at the par-36 course, played on the back nine at Traditions at the Glen golf course in Johnson City. Max Gelbsman had the Yellowjackets' second-best finish at 48.

Seton Catholic's Max Bucko led the way with 35, finishing as the only player for either team under par. Bucko shot four birdies and finished at par on four other holes. His score was six strokes ahead of teammate Danny Crowley, the nearest finisher.

The Yellowjackets fell to 0-2, having lost their season opener to Chenango Forks. OHS faces Norwich next on the road Tuesday.

Seton Catholic 216, Oneonta 251

at Traditions at the Glen, Johnson City

Par 36, Back Nine

Seton Catholic: Michael Bucko 35, Danny Crowley 41, Joseph Tiderencel 42, Christian Taber 47, Chad Haykal 48, Evan Weneinger 51, Luke Stanton 56. TEAM: 216.

Oneonta: Aiden Gelbsman 45, Max Gelbsman 48, Seamus Catella 50, Carter Mackey 53, Ben Casola 54, Ethan Dugan 54, Matt Rigas 56, Jordan Gallusser 60. TEAM: 251.