MADISON, Wis. — The Red Cross says several people are out of their homes Wednesday night after a fire at an apartment complex on the west side of Madison. The fire happened at Summit Hill Apartments near Elver Park. The Red Cross says it is assessing the needs for people who have been displaced, but early estimates are people from seven units from the building at 1218 McKenna Boulevard will need emergency assistance, including a place to stay and other essentials like food or health needs.