Cropland now at all-time highs

By Staff Report
thecharlottegazette.com
 9 days ago

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual land values report is complete, and it found the value of American cropland increased to an all-time high in 2021. The Aug. 6 report indicated U.S. cropland now is valued at an average of $4,420 per acre, up almost 8% from $4,100 in 2020. The 2020 average previously was the highest on record. Additionally, the 8% jump was the highest since land values spiked by 14% in 2013.

