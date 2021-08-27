Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

COLUMN — Jesus is coming soon

By Yvette Perrin
thecharlottegazette.com
 9 days ago

When I was young, the Oak Ridge Boys were famous for a gospel song, “Jesus is coming soon, morning or night or noon, many will meet their doom, trumpets will sound. All of the dead shall rise, righteous meet in the sky, Going where no one dies, Heavenward bound.”. It...

www.thecharlottegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Column#The Oak Ridge Boys#Nation#The Charlotte Gazette#Theword2yvette Gmail Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: Is the End Times upon us?

To answer the question, you first must believe what has been written and spoken of by the Prophets. Where scripture is concerned, a lack of belief produces absence of knowledge. And here is where deception can distort facts. “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Tennisprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Vaccination conflict interrupts friendship

I moved to a new state two years ago. My neighbor and I have become friendly and have visited in each other's houses. A few weeks ago, she plainly informed me that she would not be inviting my husband and me into her house, nor would she come into our house because my adult son is not vaccinated against COVID.
Religionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dishonesty

Recently, I read this quote that is attributed to longtime Pastor, A.W. Tozer, “Christians don’t tell lies they just go to church and sing them.”. This quote caused me to give thought to dishonesty in our Christian walks. Jesus said, “I am truth.”. All throughout God’s Word, we are taught...
ReligionCurrent-Argus

Understanding the message of James

The Book of James holds powerful and profound wisdom for the modern age. Writing to a church facing a community in crisis, James pastorally addresses many of the struggles that challenge faith and the community of Christ during difficult and challenging times. Although the circumstances may be vastly different between the world today and the world James was addressing in the Bible, the timeless wisdom of Scripture can speak volumes to the Church today as we struggle with some of the most challenging and difficult times in recent memory.
Religionwdnonline.com

Morrision: Learning to love

While Paul was setting in his cell in Rome, his thoughts must have turned to the churches he had started on his three missionary journeys. None caught his attention more than the first church he started in Europe, the church at Philippi. He had planned to go on into Asia but he heard a call to come to Macedonia, modern day Greece.
Religionjewishaz.com

Writing a Torah for ourselves

“And now write for yourselves this song and teach it to the children of Israel, put it in their mouths, that this song may be a witness for Me among the children of Israel.” (Deuteronomy 31:19) Imagine Moses, standing east of the Jordan River, on Mt. Nebo 3,200 years ago....
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.3:6-8; quote by Billy Graham

Isaiah Isa.3:6-8 The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith. William Franklin Graham Jr. (1918-2018) was an American evangelist, a prominent evangelical Christian figure, and an ordained...
ReligionPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Be Judge-Free By Elizabeth Rowley

Mother Teresa said that “If you judge people, you have no time to love them.”. Having a fixed view of others that is anything less than the brilliant, radiant sparkly goodness they came here to be reflects how we feel about ourselves. (Your perception of me is a reflection of you.) Being judgmental creates a complex of superiority and infers the object being judged as inferior or unworthy. Everyone is worthy of God’s love. We are called to love all people. I’m not talking about codependency, but radiant unconditional love.
ReligionDevils Lake Daily Journal

Pastor al: my church or yours

In the beginning, I didn't like church. Oh, I liked churches, the stained glass, high ceilings, and architecture, just not an hour of it, and certainly not with glowering, impersonal overlords in the pulpit, which is how I viewed my first ministers as a kid. Pastor Al changed that. I...
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

Family and Church Leaders Remember the Life of Elder Dean M. Davies

Elder Davies served for eight years in the Presiding Bishopric and one year in the Seventy — Elder Dean M. Davies was eulogized Saturday by his children and leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a devoted disciple of Christ, a competent and skilled colleague, and a gentle and loving husband and father.
Religionnewsbrig.com

10 things everyone should know about Jehovah’s Witnesses and their beliefs

Aug. 20—Jehovah’s Witnesses are a people of faith that many of us likely don’t know that much about. We may remember them as the people who often come to our homes in order to evangelize, but do we actually know what they believe? Below are 10 facts about this group which branched off from orthodox Christianity in the late 1800’s. We answer the questions of how they got their start, what their core beliefs are, and how many people ascribe to this faith in the world today below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy