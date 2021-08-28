In Afghanistan, Aid Agencies Adjust to New Environment

America’s rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves chaos in its wake. Numerous media outlets have been scrambling to cover the situation in the capital, Kabul, as Afghans desperately attempt to leave the country. All of this turmoil has sparked intense discourse amongst Americans as to what the government should have done to mitigate the current disaster. However, considering the fact that American troops have been fighting this war for two decades and still have essentially nothing to show for their efforts, it isn’t entirely clear what measures American forces could have taken in order to protect the citizens of Afghanistan and prevent the Taliban’s forcible takeover of the country.