New Saints Row Trailer Introduces Players To The Ambitious Santo Ileso, Determined Cast, and More
Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have revealed a new trailer for the upcoming soft reboot of the Saints Row franchise, fittingly titled Saints Row. This trailer formally sets the stage for the game, introducing players to the setting of Saint Ileso. Starring the voice actress of the game’s default boss, Bryce Charles, she provides a brief overview of what players can expect from the title’s gangs, characters, tone, and other features.noisypixel.net
