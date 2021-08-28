‘Dangerous’ By Sean Essary Is The Perfect Retro Pop Anthem To Groove To This Year
A lot of great artists over the years have gotten their start from humble beginnings. Many of them, in fact, found their first big hits while collaborating with other artists at songwriting workshops or sessions at the studio. Arkansas artist Sean Essary is on his way to join those legends with his hit new single “Dangerous“. It’s a song about not wanting to leave a relationship, despite knowing that you should. He came up with ‘Dangerous’ while taking Ryan Tedder’s songwriting workshop. Ryan is the front-man for the band One Republic and one of the most sought-after producers in the music industry today.breakingandentering.net
