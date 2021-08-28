Game 128: NYY (75-52) @ OAK (70-58)

The Mariners were brought down to Earth during those first two games in Houston, exposing just how far they are behind the Astros talent level. Winning the division was never really on the table even though they had cut their deficit to just 5.5 games heading into that series against the Astros. And because the rest of the AL Wild Card contenders struggled over the weekend, the Mariners only lost a half game in the standings. The games that really matter are these against the A’s and the three-game series against the Red Sox in mid-September. The Mariners can really make up ground in the Wild Card race if they can win the majority of those 12 games, starting with these two games in Oakland.