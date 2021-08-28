Cancel
Uncle Nameless Brings An Alternative/Psychedelic Twist To Hip-Hop Music With His Songs

Cover picture for the articleBorn and raised in Melbourne, Uncle Nameless grew up surrounded by music, busking and living off live street performances with his old man. By 6, he was playing classical flamenco and blues guitar and later learnt to play drums. He started making beats when he was 16 and started rapping around 17. He spent a lot of his time digging and sampling records with an MPC, particularly rare psychedelic music from the late 60s and early 70s. That has had a big influence on his style and sound now.

