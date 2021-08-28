Dental Care Alliance welcomes Grapevine Dental to its growing family of world-class practices

WEST COVINA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. An August 1 article on The Philadelphia Tribune reports on a group of studies that collectively found “good oral health habits like brushing and flossing may prevent cognitive impairment and dementia.” With a sample size of over 34,000 adults, the 14 studies found that the more teeth an adult is missing, the more likely they are to suffer some form of cognitive impairment. While the nature of the relationship may not necessarily be causal, researchers suggest that one possible explanation is that missing teeth may limit healthy brain nutrition that’s otherwise needed to prevent premature cognitive decline. West Covina-based A-Z Dental Care says that in addition to the results of the studies, poor oral health is already associated with many health risks like heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and more. However, the center also says that maintaining a good dental hygiene routine and visiting a dentist for routine checkups and care such as filling and cleaning can mitigate these dangers while offering the bonus of ensuring a beautiful, healthy smile.