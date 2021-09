Earlier this week Ben Simmons clarified what many had already suspected and officially declared that he has no desire to play for the Sixers anymore. He will even be willing to hold out of training camp and preseason if necessary. Fans and national media alike have been quick to choose sides here, with some saying that the Sixers have been unfair and insensitive to Simmons and others saying that Simmons doesn’t understand the real problem and has never made any effort to grow his offensive game. The argument will never be won by either side, but now this is suddenly a game of high-stakes poker between Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.