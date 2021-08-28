Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Following SCOTUS Ruling, Gomez, Pressley, Bush, Ocasio-Cortez and Colleagues Call for Congress to Act on Eviction Moratorium

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) most recent eviction moratorium, Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34), along with Representatives Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), Cori Bush (MO-01), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urging them to swiftly pass legislation to extend the federal eviction moratorium – which the lawmakers helped secure earlier this month – for the duration of the pandemic.

www.citizensjournal.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Gomez
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Cdc#Scotus#The U S Supreme Court#Cdc#Senate#Administration#Emergency Rental#Latino#Asian#Indigenous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
Reuters

Pfizer on track for U.S. vaccine boosters, Moderna lagging, Fauci says

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that officials were likely to soon get the regulatory go-ahead to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots made by Pfizer (PFE.N), although Moderna (MRNA.O) booster could take a little longer. Asked on CBS' "Face the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Brazil tells 4 EPL players for Argentina to quarantine now

Four of Argentina’s players from the English Premier League were ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency ahead of the World Cup qualifier between the South American rivals later Sunday. The four players were still seen getting on the Argentina team bus ahead of the game. Brazil’s health agency had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy