Following SCOTUS Ruling, Gomez, Pressley, Bush, Ocasio-Cortez and Colleagues Call for Congress to Act on Eviction Moratorium
In response to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling striking down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) most recent eviction moratorium, Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34), along with Representatives Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), Cori Bush (MO-01), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urging them to swiftly pass legislation to extend the federal eviction moratorium – which the lawmakers helped secure earlier this month – for the duration of the pandemic.
