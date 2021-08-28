Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lehigh Acres, FL

Student arrested for bringing knife to Lehigh Acres Middle School

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zxXE_0bfKxTCl00

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – An 11-year-old student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly brought a knife to a Lehigh Acres Middle School.

Around 1:20 p.m. the school resource officer responded after a school administrator discovered the knife in the boy’s backpack, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The school’s dean searched the 11-year-old’s backpack after other students reported he may have a weapon, the dean told deputies.

Investigators said the weapon appeared to be a Cuisinart serrated kitchen knife nearly 10 inches long.

Deputies arrested 6th-grader Kevin Bryant for the incident. The 11-year-old is facing a felony charge of Possession of a Weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k69id_0bfKxTCl00

He was taken to the Lee County Juvenile Assessment Center. Deputies notified Bryant’s mother by phone.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Lee County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Administrator#The Knife#Cuisinart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy