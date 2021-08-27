Julius Randle Reveals Why He Took Smaller Extension With The New York Knicks: "Even If I Left Money On The Table, I Trust In The Long Run That It's Going To Pay Off."
Julius Randle has had a spectacular breakout season with the New York Knicks this season. Randle got an All-Star selection, made an All-NBA team, and won the Most Improved Player award all in one season. He is the first star to bring them to the playoffs in quite some time, and even if he didn't have the best playoff run, the New York Knicks felt that it was prudent to reward him with an extension.fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0