Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles will meet the New York Jets in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night from MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles are still looking for their first win of the preseason and they have struggled, unsure who their QB1 will be this season there is still a lot to unpack for Philadelphia. As for the Jets, they come into this one with some confidence after winning their first two games. Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson has looked good early and should get some more reps in the final preseason game on Friday.

This will be a fun night of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Friday night.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

  • When: Friday, August 26
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Local Affiliates, NFLN Alt (for those blacked out on NFLN)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets (-4)

O/U: 33.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

