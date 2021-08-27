Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles will meet the New York Jets in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night from MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles are still looking for their first win of the preseason and they have struggled, unsure who their QB1 will be this season there is still a lot to unpack for Philadelphia. As for the Jets, they come into this one with some confidence after winning their first two games. Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson has looked good early and should get some more reps in the final preseason game on Friday.

This will be a fun night of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Friday night.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

When: Friday, August 26

Friday, August 26 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: Local Affiliates, NFLN Alt (for those blacked out on NFLN)

Local Affiliates, NFLN Alt (for those blacked out on NFLN) Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets (-4)

O/U: 33.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.