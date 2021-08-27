Cancel
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZmNM_0bfKwBNs00

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night from Bank of America Stadium.

The Steelers will look to make it 3-0 in the preseason in their last game of the preseason on Friday after knocking off the Lions 26-20 in week two. As for the Panthers, they are still looking for their first win of the preseason after losing to both the Ravens and the Colts. We should see some more of the starters for both teams in Week 3.

This will be a fun night of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Friday night.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers

  • When: Friday, August 26
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Local Affiliates
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers (-3.5)

O/U: 35

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

