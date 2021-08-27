Cancel
'Marvel vs. Capcom' pro Justin Wong is the latest Esports Awards lifetime achievement inductee

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
Justin “Jwong” Wong is unquestionably one of the greatest fighting game competitors of all time, and his new lifetime achievement award is proof of that. The nine-time Evolution Championship Series (EVO) champ is one of several inductees into the Esports Awards Class of 2021.

“Jwong has claimed 9 EVO titles across multiple games,” reads a statement on the Esports Awards official site. “With a patient defensive style punishing his opponent’s mistakes, Jwong has been a fearsome competitor throughout his career spanning over 20 years.”

What’s particularly stunning about Jwong’s competitive history is how many different fighting games he’s competed in at the highest level. From classics like Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike to lesser-known titles such as Samurai Showdown, he’s left an indelible mark on fighting games, making him a much-deserved inductee.

Check out what the champ himself had to say about the news for yourself below.

Jwong is mainly known for his incredible Marvel vs. Capcom 2 escapades. From 2001 through 2010, he placed first in the game seven times during the annual Evolution Championship Series. Additionally, he has notable EVO wins in Street Fighter III: Third Strike and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

The 2021 Esports Awards are happening on November 20, 2021.

