Malevento is the new deathmatch map for 'Overwatch'

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
 8 days ago
Overwatch doesn’t get too many content updates these days, but Malevento, its new deathmatch map, is currently live on the public test realm (PTR). Though as is always the case with PTR updates, it’s only available to PC players at the moment.

This new map challenges players to fight for dominance on the gorgeous cliffsides of Duomo di Malevento. “Circle your opponents beneath the mournful stone eyes of Caterina Pastore, a Renaissance painter with a tragic past,” reads a statement from the Overwatch Team. “Or plot the downfall of your enemies in the mysterious safe house.” Given that Overwatch 2 is the team’s priority right now, there’s a good chance this will be the last deathmatch map Overwatch gets until the sequel.

Check out some slick screenshots of Malvento for yourself below.

The PTR release of Malevento coincides with back-to-back bits of rough news regarding Overwatch. The first being the controversial decision to rename McCree, its cowboy-themed hero, due to the Activision-Blizzard lawsuits and the cancellation of Overwatch League post-season events. So this new map is a tiny bright spot of fun amid everything else going on regarding the game.

Malevento is set to exit the PTR and come out proper on September 28 for both PC and consoles.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

