Highlights from BYU Colleges: BYU Law to launch new Jerusalem initiative, geology professor maps Utah’s landscape

By Ally Jane Arnold
BYU Newsnet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe J. Reuben Clark Law School will launch a new initiative with the Jerusalem Center in late April and early May. The three-week initiative will allow 12 students interested in international law and conflict resolution to study the conflict between Israel and Palestine up close. The program is funded entirely by donors, according to BYU Law Dean D. Gordon Smith and will feature a curriculum created by BYU law professors Ben Cook and Eric Jensen. The goal is to get students outside of the classroom and give them real-world experience in dealing with international conflict and law.

