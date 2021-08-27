Highlights from BYU Colleges: BYU Law to launch new Jerusalem initiative, geology professor maps Utah’s landscape

Brigham Young University will be requiring masks on its Provo campus starting Monday. Students and faculty will have to wear them indoors and in places where social distancing isn’t possible — whether or not they’ve been vaccinated. The Church-run school is one of the first colleges in Utah to implement a mandate. Utah’s state-run schools are banned from setting mask requirements thanks to legislation passed earlier this year, but that’s now being challenged by local leaders. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is encouraging all of its members to mask up and get the vaccine as well. — Ivana Martinez.