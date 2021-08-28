New Additions At Medical Associates
Medical Associates is pleased to announce the arrival of Christopher Omerza, MD, to their surgery department. Dr. Omerza received his Medical Degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in East Lansing, MI and Residency from Central Iowa Health System in Des Moines, IA. He is a Michigan native who will join the team of expert surgeons located at the East Campus. He will provide a full spectrum of general surgery services.juliensjournal.com
