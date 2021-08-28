Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

New Additions At Medical Associates

By Julien's Journal
juliensjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical Associates is pleased to announce the arrival of Christopher Omerza, MD, to their surgery department. Dr. Omerza received his Medical Degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in East Lansing, MI and Residency from Central Iowa Health System in Des Moines, IA. He is a Michigan native who will join the team of expert surgeons located at the East Campus. He will provide a full spectrum of general surgery services.

juliensjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Treatment#Medical School#Internal Medicine#Mi#Md#Hospitalist#St George University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy