Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Local Man Tries To Help His Mom Flee Afghanistan

By Valentina Bonaparte
KTVN.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was early Thursday morning when Aimal Halim learned about the attack in Afghanistan. His mom was one of those waiting around the airport. “The people shield, you know, protected her and saved her life,” he says. He says she had been waiting for 30 hours when the explosion happened....

www.ktvn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldNew York Post

Last Jew in Afghanistan will stay put in Kabul — despite efforts to rescue him

The last Jewish resident of Afghanistan will be staying put, according to multiple people involved in an international effort to rescue him. Zebulon Simantov, 62, has lived in the country all his life and currently resides in the capital of Kabul where he lives in what remains of the country’s last synagogue. He originally hails from the western city of Herat and previously worked as a restaurant owner and carpet dealer, according to past media reports.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.

Comments / 0

Community Policy