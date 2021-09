Taking Blockchain Games to the Next Level with Vulcan Forged. With Axie Infinity selling over $1 billion in NFTs, there’s no question that blockchain gaming is here to stay… And it’s just getting started. So what happens when you combine a massively multiplayer online roleplaying game like World of Warcraft with a builder game like Minecraft and toss in NFTs with a play-to-earn ecosystem? You’ve got the future of gaming. And this perfectly describes Vulcan Verse. In episode 542, we’ve got the CEO of gaming company Vulcan Forged, Jamie Thomson, to discuss the future of blockchain games that most of you don’t even know exists. But you’ll be well informed after this episode. So you’ve got my sword (and you’ve got my axe) for episode #542 of The Bad Crypto Podcast.