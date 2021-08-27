Pennsylvanians At Risk of Eviction Urged To Apply for Rental Assistance Now
Harrisburg – Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today issued the following statement on the ruling from the United States Supreme Court that struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s nationwide moratorium on evictions in counties with substantial or higher COVID-19 transmission. Residential renters and landlords should not wait to pursue assistance available through Pennsylvania’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).www.thecourierexpress.com
