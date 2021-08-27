Cancel
Ready for Your Next Outdoor Adventure? There’s an App for That!

By Josh Walzak
Courier-Express
 9 days ago

Camp Hill – With 121 state parks and over 2 million acres of forest, there is a lot of opportunity to explore the outdoors in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation recently created “Smartphone Apps for Your Outdoor Adventures”, a compilation of 180 apps, to help you do just that. Whether you want to take up a new hobby, check the weather forecast before you set up camp, or need help identifying the flora and fauna while out and about…there’s an app for that!

