WEB EXTRA: Injured Cows Airlifted To Safety

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese cows were airlifted to safety after they were injured on a Swiss mountain. On Friday (8/27), a couple of cows were flown to the base of the mountain. The rest of the 1,000-strong herd is expected to come down later, according to Reuters.

