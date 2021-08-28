Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels lefty Patrick Sandoval out for the season with fracture in back

By TC Zencka
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBZBe_0bfKpdnT00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Angels southpaw Patrick Sandoval is out for the year with a stress fracture in his back, per Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group (via Twitter). Sandoval was placed the injured list on August 15th, but the severity of the injury was not clear at that time.

For Sandoval, this is an unfortunate setback right at a time when he appeared to be establishing himself in manager Joe Maddon’s rotation. For the Angels, then, this is particularly disheartening considering how much they’ve struggled to find and develop arms.

The 25-year-old still can count 2021 as a success. He has a 3.62 ERA/4.03 FIP in 87 innings with a 25.9 percent strikeout rate, 9.9 percent walk rate, and solid 50.7 percent groundball rate. Sandoval’s walk rate remains a little high, but paired with an above-average strikeout rate, he’s been able to limit hard contact and post the best home run rate of his young career.

In the long run, the Angels will slot Sandoval into a rotation slot for 2022. Their success next year may very well depend on who else joins Sandoval and Shohei Ohtani in that rotation. Griffin Canning, also out for the season, will join them, and they’re sure to look for outside additions. Promising young arms like Reid Detmers, Chris Rodriguez, and Packy Naughton will also get a look.

For now, however, the Angels will continue to make due. Alex Cobb is working to return soon from injury after a better-than-usual start to the season.

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griffin Canning
Person
Patrick Sandoval
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Reid Detmers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLBNBC Washington

Shohei Ohtani Extends Lead Atop Home Run Leaderboard Against Orioles

SEE IT: Shohei Ohtani hits 41st home run of season vs. Orioles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A day after Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander helped the Orioles become the first team to hit two home runs in a game against Shohei Ohtani on the mound en route to Baltimore's first win in 20 games, Ohtani got his revenge.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani will hit but won’t pitch vs. Yanks

Shohei Ohtani will be in the lineup as the designated hitter Tuesday when the Los Angeles Angels host the New York Yankees in Anaheim, Calif., but he won’t be on the mound as had been scheduled. Ohtani was hit on his right hand when swinging at a pitch from San...
MLBDaily Journal

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and prediction

The Seattle Mariners (68-58) and Oakland Athletics (70-56) cap off a two-game series at Oakland Coliseum Tuesday with a 3:37 p.m. ET first pitch. Let's analyze the lines around the Mariners vs. Athleticsodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Chris Flexen is the projected starting pitcher for the Mariners. He...
MLBESPN

Ohtani hits MLB-high 43rd HR, Suarez CG as Angels beat Texas

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 43rd home run and Jose Suarez pitched a five-hitter, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. Ohtani connected for a three-run homer in the sixth inning, a 426-foot drive to right...
MLBHalos Heaven

Joe Musgrove Shuts Out Angels

The story of tonight has been similar to the past couple of weeks for the Angels: short stints from their starters, and an offense that could not get going. The night started with Cooper Criswell making his MLB debut going 1 ⅓ innings and giving up 3 runs. Trouble started in the third with a one out triple by Jurickson Profar that scored two runs. A single by Marisnick led to the end of Criswell’s debut. With the current state of the largely anemic offense, this total felt insurmountable even without the additional two Padres runs coming across to score in the 5th, leaving the Halos down 5-0.
MLBMLB

D-backs No. 1 prospect Lawlar out for season

Jordan Lawlar's 2021 professional debut was brief and lasted just two games before it came to an end. The D-backs' No. 1 prospect, selected sixth overall in the 2021 Draft, will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery to repair a posterior labrum tear, Arizona's farm director, Josh Barfield, told the Arizona Republic.
MLBWashington Post

Lack of lefties turns out to be a problem for Nationals in loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — After one half-inning Saturday, once the Washington Nationals jumped out to a two-run lead, the challenge for the visitors was to hold down a lineup of left-handed hitters without a single available lefty on their pitching staff. Paolo Espino started a 9-6 loss for the Nationals at American...
MLBpitcherlist.com

There’s A Happ For That

Adam Howe breaks down last night's best hitting performances. Ian Happ (CHC): 2-6, HR, R, 2 RBI. Just when you think you’ve finally quit the habit, Ian Happ does just enough to suck you back in. There were not too many eye-popping batting lines on Thursday, hence why Happ’s two-for-six night gets a small spotlight here, but it may be worth mentioning that his 393-foot home run on Thursday was his fourth in his past seven games. Though team context will always play a factor, especially this late in the season, Happ has forced his way back into fantasy relevancy all on his own knocking out eight long balls and swiping a pair of bags since the trade deadline. Oddly enough, only four of his 18 RBI in that time have come in games where Happ did not force the issue with a home run, harking back to the importance of relying on the rest of your lineup to get on base to provide opportunities. Of course, Happ’s 37.5% strikeout rate through 121 plate appearances in that time frame surely isn’t helping his teammates either, so there’s that.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Eduardo Rodriguez, Red Sox blank Rays

Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez was masterful over six-plus shutout innings and Bobby Dalbec drove in two runs as the Red Sox earned a four-game series split with a 4-0 win Thursday over the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. The club’s second straight victory helped the third-place Red Sox...
MLBMLive.com

Tigers designate lefty reliever to bring back Jose Ureña

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have designated veteran left-hander Ian Krol for assignment to clear space for Jose Ureña, who is coming off the injured list. Ureña will start for the Tigers on Saturday after missing the last five weeks with a groin injury. Krol is the second veteran reliever...
MLBtheScore

MLB weekly best bets: Ohtani to extend Orioles' miserable run

We went just 1-2 with our weekend MLB picks, though we're still riding a 10-5 run over the last two weeks heading into Monday's action. Here are a few of our favorite bets this week:. Aug. 23, 8:10 p.m. ET. Is Daniel Lynch finally figuring it out? The Royals' former...

Comments / 0

Community Policy