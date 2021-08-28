Cancel
Memphis, TN

Tim Van Horn Set For Morning Show Return

By Tim Van Horn
Mighty 990
 8 days ago

After taking two-weeks off to focus on recovery from surgery, I’ll return to The Mighty 990 on Monday. I am looking forward to rejoining “Wake Up Memphis” from 6-9 a.m. The road to full recovery from a total hip replacement remains a long one. For now, it’s about patience and faithfulness to the prescribed rehab plan. I haven’t been cleared to climb stairs or drive. Although I can’t (logistically) work in-studio yet, I can (at least) deliver a morning show without pain or being under the influence of a painkiller.

