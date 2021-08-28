Officers stop a man under surveillance to discover fentanyl, marijuana, and cash inside a car
Berwick, Pa. —Officers in Berwick said a man told them his “family supported him” during an interview after a traffic stop yielded drugs and cash. According to the report, the man, identified as Denzel Davon Martin, 28, of Nescopeck also told officers he was a “drug dealer” during an interview at the Berwick Police Department. Officers said Martin was under surveillance due to being wanted by PA State Parole.www.northcentralpa.com
