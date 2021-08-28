Rice Market Update: Strong Rough Rice Export Sales with Eyes on Ida

Like anything in America, the story of rice is not monolithic. Just look at California, where rice has been grown in the region surrounding the Sacramento Valley for more than a century. Unlike rice varieties found in the American South, short and medium grain Japanese rice varieties like Calrose, Koshihikari, and Akitakomachi have been the most successful here. If there is rice royalty in California, then Robin Koda and her brother, Ross, of Koda Family Farms are it. Robin shares the story of her family’s farm, starting with her grandfather’s immigration from Japan to seek his fortune.