Rice Market Update: Strong Rough Rice Export Sales with Eyes on Ida

By Dwight Roberts, U.S. Rice Producers Association
 8 days ago

In the U.S., the focus has turned to a harvest that is expected to be at least 15% off from last year. Optimism still reigns from Arkansas, where harvest is expected to be in full swing in the next two weeks. Louisiana and Texas continue to have solid reports coming out of their cuttings as well. The milled rice market and the paddy market have bifurcated, and this is augmented by the struggles in Haiti for milled rice.

