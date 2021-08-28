Cancel
Gloucester, MA

Mayoral candidates talk housing, blue economy, and respect

By Taylor Ann Bradford Staff Writer
Gloucester Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the first mayoral debate for the 2021 preliminary Gloucester election was void of crowds and chatter, there was plenty of deliberation between candidates. The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann hosted the debate before a small group of guests and cameras Friday. All six candidates were able to speak on important topics such as the future of the blue economy, the wastewater treatment plan, responses to the novel coronavirus, and the relationship between mayor and staff.

