Paddling upstream on the Tennessee River virtual program Sept. 9

In the spring of 2018, Maryville College professor Kim Trevathan paddled the length of the Tennessee River for 652 miles — going upstream with his 10-month-old puppy Maggie. He then wrote a book about their experiences. Join him on Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. in a free Zoom presentation co-sponsored by the Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning and the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. He will talk about his experiences based on his book, "Against the Current: Paddling Upstream on the Tennessee River."