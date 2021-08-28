Cancel
Kentucky State

Underclassmen Shine as No. 3 Kentucky Takes Down Dayton in Straight Sets

By Hunter Mitchell
gobigbluecountry.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into the season, one of the biggest question marks for the No. 3 Kentucky volleyball team was whether the underclassmen could fill the holes left by Madison Lilley, Gabby Curry, Kendyl Paris and Avery Skinner from last year’s title squad. Well, if Friday night’s match against the Dayton Flyers was any indication, it appears the Cats will be just fine, as the reigning National Champions knocked off the flyers in straight sets (25-10, 25-17, 25-16 ).

