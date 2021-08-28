Google to pay Apple $15 billion to remain Safari’s default search engine this year
Google is expected to pay Apple $15 billion this year for its search engine to remain the default on Apple’s Safari web browser. Google seems to have no problem doling out cash to ensure it remains the search engine of choice. Documents have shown the company offers financial incentives to smartphone manufacturers to keep its app store front and center, and it pays developers to offer their games in Google Play. The company also pays Apple a hefty sum to remain the default in the company’s Safari browser—this year, it’s estimated to be about $15 billion.macdailynews.com
