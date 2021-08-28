Google to pay Apple $15 billion to remain Safari’s default search engine this year

Oftentimes, to deal with several issues on Android, we factory reset our Android smartphones. Firstly, we’d like to make a recommendation here that whatsoever the situation be, if you are considering a factory reset, make sure that it is the last resort. For one good reason, simply put it will wipe off all the data that there is inside. We also recommend that you perform a scanned backup of your data on Android before even thinking about factory resetting your Android smartphone, for which you can refer to this post. In this blog, we’ll discuss an issue that won’t just put the data on your Android smartphone in jeopardy but even the peace in your life.