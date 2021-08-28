Cancel
St. Louis evictions resume as state, local relief money sits unused

By Jacob Barker St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — A day after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing the latest federal eviction moratorium, St. Louis Circuit Court lifted its ban on evictions and Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and other local leaders urged tenants facing financial hardship to take advantage of federal help to make their rent payments.

