Allatoona, Hughes canceled

By John Bednarowski sportseditor@mdjonline.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

The game between Allatoona and Langston Hughes has been canceled. The game was called at 9 p.m. with Hughes holding a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.

Langston Hughes
