Hurricane Ida could affect Week 1 college football game featuring Top 5 team
Week 1 of the 2021 college football season could include a change of plans for a top-5 team. Oklahoma, the No. 2 team in the Associated Press Top 25 entering Week 1, is scheduled to head to New Orleans to play Tulane on Sept. 4. With Hurricane Ida making its way toward Louisiana, Oklahoma Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione issued a statement Friday night on the status of the OU-Tulane game:www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Comments / 0