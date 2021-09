Ever year, the same question gets asked during the Top 25 Under 25: how do you balance a player’s potential with what a player has already shown in the NHL? There’s easy years like 2016 when Mark Stone had both the highest potential and had progressed the farthest in the NHL, or all the years before that when Erik Karlsson was the top player by both metrics. Then you get years like 2017 (ignore that Fredrik Claesson at #4 pick...) when you’re comparing Jean-Gabriel Pageau, a proven NHL 3rd-line centre and penalty kill specialist, to Thomas Chabot, a player with top-pairing potential but 0 NHL games played.