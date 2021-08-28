Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Candyman' returns to scare a new generation

By CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The vengeful spirit is back in a direct sequel to the 1992 original. Rick Damigella reports.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

638K+
Followers
96K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
BusinessCNN

GM shutting down production at most of its plants in North America

New York (CNN Business) — General Motors will shut production at most of its North American plants for a week or two starting next week as the worsening chip shortage takes another bite out of its plans. GM and other automakers had hoped the chip shortage would be mostly behind...
Florida StateCNN

Florida teen who was hospitalized with Covid-19 wants to get vaccinated and says others should get the shot too

(CNN) — A Florida teen who spent 11 days on a ventilator after she contracted Covid-19 has a message for her peers and others. "My message, technically is: If you're eligible to get the vaccine, please do," Paulina Velasquez told CNN from her home in Coral Gables in Broward County, Florida. "I plan on getting vaccinated as soon as my doctor lets us know when I can."
MoviesThe Ringer

The New ‘Candyman’ Is Haunted by the Original

Bernard Rose’s Candyman opens with a bird’s-eye view of Chicago, the camera gliding along in time to Philip Glass’s eerie, insinuating piano score, the city unfolding below as a labyrinth. Long before the term “elevated horror” came to signify the vertiginous pretensions of genre filmmakers with their eyes trained on transcendence, Candyman’s floating overture nodded dutifully to Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, another ghost story set in a sprawling, haunted compound.
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

As the new 'Candyman' hooks us, a frightening look back at Blacks in horror movies

Starting with Jordan Peele’s successful “Get Out” (2017), it seems Hollywood finally recognizes that Black characters can be more than victims in the horror genre. As said in the 2019 documentary “Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror": “We’ve always loved horror. Unfortunately, horror hasn’t always loved us.”. Now, as...
MoviesPosted by
The Week

Candyman gives a horror icon painful new relevance

Early on in Nia DaCosta's Candyman, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) unveils his latest work to his girlfriend, Brianna (Teyonah Parris), a painting depicting the brutal killing of a Black man. Asked for her reaction, she sums it up in one word: painful. It's the word that might...
MoviesThrillist

The Ending of the New 'Candyman' Brings Back a Familiar Face

Nia DaCosta's reboot ends with a nod to the 1992 original movie. This post contains spoilers for Candyman. For as long as we've known there's been a new Candyman movie on the horizon, those who were familiar with Bernard Rose's 1992 original wondered: Would Tony Todd be back to reprise his role as the titular slasher, aka Daniel Robitaille? In the final moments of Nia DaCosta's sequel-slash-reboot, that question is answered. The last line of dialogue in the film belongs to a de-aged version of Todd, who emerges floating and surrounded by bees.
Musicdigg.com

An 80s Anthem That Stuns Each New Generation

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg. The five-decade-old paradox — long thought key to linking quantum theory with Einstein's theory of gravity — is falling to a new generation of thinkers.
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

‘Candyman' Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reveals What Scared Him Most Watching the Film

Candyman, candyman... even the star of the Chicago-set thriller, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, was afraid watching his own movie. "I got scared by the trailer," he told NBC Chicago Today as the film debuted Friday. "I was... I tried to do this whole thing where I get in the dark and I put the blanket over the phone - I didn't even watch it on laptop - I'm on the phone, I put the blanket over the phone and I had to take it off and put the lights on. I said, 'No, what am I doing?' I was very surprised that I scared myself on my own movie."
Moviesseattlepi.com

Box Office: 'Candyman' Scaring Off Competition With Projected $20.7 Million

Universal and MGM’s “Candyman” is expected to slay the domestic box office in its opening weekend, with a projected gross of $20.7 million. The horror film, directed by Nia DaCosta, raked in $9.1 million from 3,569 theaters on Friday, and is expected to add another $11 million to its total by the end of the weekend. This puts “Candyman’s” debut ahead of previous industry predictions, which had the R-rated slasher film debuting to $15 million. Although concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19 are slowing down moviegoing, “Candyman” should still have a solid debut.
MoviesWashington Post

‘Candyman’ sequel can’t decide whether to scare you or make you think

The new “Candyman,” described by producer Jordan Peele as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 horror film of the same name, is, at its heart, the story of an artist who gets too deep in his own work — so deep that he gets lost. That’s seems to be true for the film’s protagonist, Anthony (an intense Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), an ambitious, young, Black visual artist who discovers the blood-soaked legends left over from the first film and runs with them, and for Peele, who here shares a writing credit with director Nia DaCosta and Win Rosenfeld.
MoviesPolygon

The new Candyman was modernized for the wrong audience

Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, the repetitive, superficial fourth entry in the horror franchise, is set in Chicago, the same city where Bernard Rose’s original 1992 version of Candyman began the saga by exploring the connection between mythology, urban legends, and anti-Black violence. Those themes haven’t abated since Rose’s film hit theaters — they’ve only intensified. But the new version muddles them, with flat social commentary, and even flatter horror thrills.
Movies/Film

Candyman Review: A Smart, Scary Sequel That Adds Interesting New Dimensions To The Original

The line between generational trauma and urban legend blurs in "Candyman," Nia DaCosta's smart, scary update/continuation of Bernard Rose's 1992 horror classic. Don't let the title fool you: this is no remake, it's a direct sequel, and it's the best kind of sequel – one that takes ideas introduced in the original film and reshapes them into something fresh and new. To put it more simply: this is how you do it, folks. While some of the film's logic doesn't quite hold up to scrutiny, and while some of the character motivations can occasionally be murky, DaCosta has summoned up something special here; a haunting, gorgeous, bloody phantasmagoria unafraid to lean into weighty real-world issues. That's not to say this "Candyman" doesn't know how to thrill and chill – this is first and foremost a piece of pop entertainment, but it's a piece of pop entertainment that's damn intelligent.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talks role in new film 'Candyman'

ATLANTA - Is the Good Day Atlanta team brave enough to say the name "Candyman" five times in the mirror? No way!. So, what about Emmy-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II?. "No, no … I’ll leave that to the guy in the movie," he laughs. "The guy" is artist Anthony McCoy,...
MoviesComicBook

New Candyman Movie is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

This morning saw the first reviews for the new Candyman movie, a "spiritual sequel" to the original 1992 horror movie, and the highly-anticipated movie has already reached a major landmark and is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The review aggregator confirmed the news on social media, noting that the film currently has an 88% rating on the "Tomatometer" with 86 total reviews. Candyman (2021) now sits above all the other movies in the series with the 1992 feature hanging onto its own Certified Fresh rating with a 76% score. The sequels did not do as well with Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh sitting at 27% and Candyman: Day of the Dead achieving just 10%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy