Vice President Kamala Harris blocked the press from her meeting with troops after a deadly bombing in Kabul killed 13 US service members.Of the 13 service members, 10 were US Marines, two were soldiers and one was a Navy medic, NBC News reported.Ms Harris met with service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii on Thursday evening and met with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of US Pacific Fleet. In a statement after the bombing, Ms Harris expressed condolences for those killed. “These courageous servicemembers died while saving countless lives. They are heroes,” she said. “Our country is grateful to...