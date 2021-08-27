Storm Damaged Trail Closure Update
Turkey Creek Preserve (6300 N.W. 93rd Avenue, Gainesville) is now open to public access (as of 5 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021). Three sections of trail are closed due to unsafe conditions, including flooding, erosion, and hazardous trees. Loop routes are still possible with open trails. Visitors should carefully review trail closure maps posted at preserve trailheads before beginning their trip. For visitor safety, please respect preserve and trail closures and stay off of closed trail areas.alachuachronicle.com
