Gainesville school system issues temporary mask requirement amid COVID surge
Aug. 27—The Gainesville City school system will require masks at all of its schools starting Monday, Aug. 30. The decision will be revisited in two weeks. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0