Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nets have interest in Kevin Love, Isaiah Hartenstein

By Dana Gauruder
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bs0nh_0bfKj9Ew00
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Nets are interested in signing free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein and would also be interested in Kevin Love if the Cavaliers buy him out, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Hartenstein became an unrestricted free agent when he declined a minimum-salary option and the Cavaliers subsequently didn’t submit a qualifying offer to him. He was traded last season by Denver to Cleveland, where he averaged 8.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 1.2 BPG in 17.9 MPG.

The Nets and Cavs were among the teams who watched Hartenstein work out in Las Vegas this month.

Love and the Cavs have reportedly made some progress toward a buyout but are not close to finalizing an agreement.

In any instance, Brooklyn would need to open up a roster spot to fit in Hartenstein and/or Love. The most likely candidate to go is center DeAndre Jordan, who could be bought out, waived or possibly traded if the Nets are willing to attach an asset. Forward Alize Johnson, who has a non-guaranteed deal, is another possibility. The date for a partial guarantee of $200K on Johnson’s contract has been pushed back from September 4 to October 19 when the regular season begins, according to Lewis.

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alize Johnson
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Isaiah Hartenstein
Person
Deandre Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#The New York Post#Ppg#Cavs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers: Could Los Angeles Be Eyeing Kevin Love as a Buyout Candidate?

The Lakers are making headlines again, although they haven't actually done anything... yet. While teams have mostly finished working on their roster construction ahead of training camps, Friday morning kicked off with a massive three-team trade between Cleveland, Chicago, and Portland. So how do the Lakers factor into this news?...
CelebritiesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Love’s girlfriend: Kate Bock

Kevin Love has had an amazing career on the NBA hardcourt thus far that would be the envy of many. But just as his last name suggests, the man is lucky in love as well. Kevin Love’s girlfriend Kate Bock, now his fiancée, has been a bright spot in the life of the 5-time All-Star. Let’s get to know more about the woman behind Kevin Love.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Growing Kevin Love Rumors

Kevin Love‘s basketball future is in question following the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ latest signing. The Cavs acquired restricted free agent forward Lauri Markkanen in a sign-and-trade on Friday. He’s getting a four-year, $67 million deal, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. So what does that mean for Love? Well, let’s just say he could be a buyout candidate ahead of the 2021-22 season.
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs ‘making progress’ on buyout agreement with Kevin Love

According to a report, the Cleveland Cavaliers have made some progress on a buyout agreement with veteran big man Kevin Love. “What about Love?” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com. “An NBA source told me the Cavs were making progress toward a buyout for Love, who has two years and $60 million left on his contract. The source admitted it could fall apart and it’s not close to a done deal.”
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Agent Jeff Schwartz Says "No Talks" Have Happened Between Kevin Love And Cleveland Cavaliers About A Buyout

Kevin Love is currently on the Cavaliers, coming off of a mostly uneventful season. His performance wasn't the best over the course of the season, including his short stint with Team USA basketball. Love's performance combined with the Cavaliers drafting Evan Mobley, re-signing Jarrett Allen, and trading for Lauri Markkanen has led some to believe that a buyout of Kevin Love's contract could potentially happen. However, it seems as though that will not be the case.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Team should bench Kevin Love for 2 years if he won’t take a buyout

Kevin Love refuses to take a buyout, so that means the Cavs have one option. Kevin Love has made it known that he values his salary more than anything. Despite being older, injured, and with a contract he no longer warrants, he’s become unmoveable unless someone more worthwhile like Collin Sexton is added to the deal. Love knows this. Love’s agent knows this. Despite the fact that everyone in and out of the NBA knows Love’s history, his attitude issues, his inability to stay on the court, and his declining play, Love actually expects someone to trade for him. He, a man who no longer plays offense and has never played defense.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Isaiah Hartenstein can fill the need at power forward

Isaiah Hartenstein Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports. Most of the options that I’ve personally taken into consideration that make sense for the Chicago Bulls to fill this looming need at the four include Paul Millsap, Nicolo Melli, Patrick Patterson, etc. But there is another name that could come to the forefront for the Bulls to fill the need at the four if the restricted free agent and fourth-year power forward Lauri Markkanen doesn’t return next season.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Is Kevin Love a buyout possibility for the Lakers this summer?

The Lakers’ patience this summer may be showing its purpose after recent reports. One day removed from Ramona Shelburne of ESPN linking Rajon Rondo to the Lakers as a potential buyout candidate, another former star could be the next headed to Los Angeles. Terry Pluto of The Plain Dealer reported...
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Kevin Love has ‘no interest’ in negotiating buyout with Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love reportedly has “no interest” in negotiating a buyout with the team. “Five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love has no interest in negotiating a buyout on the two years, $60 million left on his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports told ESPN on Saturday,” wrote Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Kevin Love not taking a buyout only hurts both parties

Kevin Love is not interested in a buyout with the Cavs. On Friday, Terry Pluto reported that the Cavs and Kevin Love had begun to make waves towards a buyout for the 32-year-old power forward. The buyout would’ve brought Cleveland’s and Love’s time together to a merciful and necessary end.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy