When I think of home, the first thing that comes to mind is food. There’s something about eating together that has the ability to bring people closer together than anything else. Good food in good company is a good day. Although I wasn’t able to go to the beach as much once university started, Baja Rolls were always quick and easy to make — easily portable and shareable! A great appetizer or light lunch packed with well-rounded ingredients, Baja Rolls fuels me through the day and brings me back to sunny SoCal.