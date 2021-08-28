Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 1 Review – Mostly for the Nostalgia Nerds

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNippon Ichi Software established itself as the Disgaea studio when the series began in the early 2000s. However, the developer has a long list of other titles unrelated to the SRPG genre. In an effort to bring those titles to new players, the team is releasing Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 1, a collection of two games, Phantom Brave and Soul Nomad & the World Eaters, for Nintendo Switch. While each game is a port, it’s clear that they aren’t equal in terms of remastered quality.

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nis#Prinny#Nippon Ichi Software#Nostalgia#Video Game#Review#Srpg#Nintendo Switch#Phantom Isle#Jrpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Maneater: Truth Quest Review – Red Pilled

After completing my bloody tour of the ocean as an overpowered bull shark, I haven’t thought about Maneater too much. Still, the experience was memorable, but I can’t say that I was really looking for more. Well, Tripwire doesn’t care what I think because they decided to release Maneater: Truth Quest, a DLC expansion to the game that takes players down a rabbit hole of conspiracies that hits close to home. So don’t mind me as I grab my tinfoil hat and jump right back into this fishy situation.
Video GamesIGN

PlayStation Easter Egg Locations Guide

This page of IGN's Ghost of Tsushima wiki guide details the locations for all four PlayStation Easter Eggs, also known as Forgotten Shrines. Three of them will contain riddles that award cosmetics available from the Legends mode if you can solve them, while a fourth has none. Each Forgotten Shrine...
Video GamesComicBook

Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Reveals Gold Reshiram & Charizard Premium Collection

A few days ago, news came out that the Pokémon TCG was finally rolling out some of the Gold Tag Team GX cards from the Japanese high-class set Tag Team GX All-Stars that had never been produced in English. The first of these products was the Tag Team Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection which contains a shocker of a card. This is a major surprise, and not the first shocked from a previous era emerging in the current Sword & Shield block in 2021. Earlier this month, the 2021 version of the Trainer's Toolkit surprised collectors and players alike by including two SM (Sun & Moon) Black Star Promos. Now, another of these Tag Team Premium Collections has been announced, and this is going to be a major one. The Pokémon TCG: Tag Team Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection will release in November 2021.
ComicsPolygon

Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle comic plays it too safe for a diversifying audience

I’m not sure if you were aware, but in the grim darkness of Warhammer 40,000’s far future there is only war. Despite the billions of mortal soldiers prosecuting that war, the camera more often than not lingers on the Space Marines. Over the years they’ve become the poster boys for an assortment of millennia-long attempted counter-genocides. But there are also nuns — very, very violent nuns — and this week those fightin’ nuns get their own comic book.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Footage Gives A New Sneak Peek To Mexico-Inspired Map

The Forza franchise is receiving a new installment this year. Forza Horizon 5 is in the works at Playground Games. We recently got a big reveal this week as well when it comes to the game. While Playground Games has showcased a bit of the game in the past, we now have the entire map. Today, however, we’re looking at some new gameplay footage from professional racing-game YouTuber Don Joewon Song. This footage gives players a little over ten minutes of gameplay. Now players can get a bit more insight to how the game will look and even perform.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Monster Train First Class launches on Nintendo Switch

Good Shepherd Entertainment and indie developer Shiny Shoe have released the hit roguelike deck-building card battler Monster Train First Class on Nintendo Switch. Monster Train First Class includes the full base game, “The Last Divinity” DLC, and tons of bonus cards, units and gameplay features added since the game’s original release.
Video Gamesmobilemodegaming.com

Space Shooter – Discover How To Get Gems

Fans of old-school space shooter-adventure games are always looking out for a new game to get their hands on. I’ve been in search of one ever since I first encountered similar games like Galaga when I was a child. Fortunately, developer OneSoft has released a new game that brings the...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff promises housing, mod support, world events, dungeons, and more in roadmap

There’s plenty of things to come for the cutesy cubic multiplayer RPG Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff, at least according to a roadmap update shared by the devs of Kindred Games. The map itself, which is embedded below, promises a wide variety of items in progress like housing, in-game mail, and a detailed stats panel, while other updates listed as coming soon include Mac support, alchemy, and fishing.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Watch a Warhammer 40,000 animation from Warhammer+ free for a limited time

When it was first rumored that Games Workshop were planning a streaming service, it seemed like kind of a naff deal. We've already got too many TV subscriptions, who wants to sign up for another one? (Even if it did end up providing a refuge for all the fan animators GW hired before the updated IP guidelines cracked down on them?) But Warhammer+ turned out to be more than Netflix with orks, providing access to an archive of magazines and ebooks, in-house hobby shows, premium access to official events, exclusive minis, apps, and so on.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Weaponise your body – DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game gets confirmed release date

Can’t think of anything more delightful than spending time frolicking around as a little deer, enjoying the peaceful life and growing the finest antlers imaginable? Or would you prefer to absolutely wreck everything in your path, showing yourself as the true weapon you are? In DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game you’ll get to live out both lives.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Rune Factory series 15th anniversary special website & trailer launched

Today marks the 15th anniversary of the Rune Factory series, and Marvelous has launched a special commemorative website to celebrate. Marvelous also shared a trailer that gives us a look back at each entry from the simulation RPG series. Marvelous released the first Rune Factory for Nintendo DS in August...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Arrives November, Special Edition Owners Get Free Creation Club Content Including Survival Mode

Ten years ago, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released for PS3. Two years later, the Legendary Edition was released with all three of the DLC expansions. This was followed in 2016 by the Special Edition for PS4 before the game headed into VR territory with a separate release in 2017. And that’s just on PlayStation, not taking into account the myriad other platforms the game is on, including an Amazon Alexa version. If you’re one of the few gamers who doesn’t own one of these different versions of the game—or if you just want to jump back in yet again—you’ll get another chance to own it with the Skyrim Anniversary Edition that’s due to be released in November.
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Project Warlock II’ Now on Kickstarter; Demo Available on Steam

Those itching for more info on Buckshot Software’s upcoming Project Warlock II can now head on over to the game’s Kickstarter page, where the game has already reached its funding goals. That’s not to say that there aren’t stretch goals to be met, which there are still plenty available (along with backer perks).
Gamblingcgmagonline.com

Magic Showcase 2021: MTG Shows An Epic Hand

During the Magic Showcase 2021, Magic: The Gathering revealed bold multimedia plans for the coming year. The world’s premier trading card game has big plans for its thirtieth anniversary, as hosts Jimmy Wong, Joe Johnson, and Becca Scott showed today. With next year’s sets, Magic: The Gathering will revisit an old setting, introduce a new plane, and return to its home world’s plane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy