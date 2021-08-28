Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 1 Review – Mostly for the Nostalgia Nerds
Nippon Ichi Software established itself as the Disgaea studio when the series began in the early 2000s. However, the developer has a long list of other titles unrelated to the SRPG genre. In an effort to bring those titles to new players, the team is releasing Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 1, a collection of two games, Phantom Brave and Soul Nomad & the World Eaters, for Nintendo Switch. While each game is a port, it’s clear that they aren’t equal in terms of remastered quality.noisypixel.net
Comments / 0