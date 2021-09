The slumping Aristides Aquino needed a boost. So did the Cincinnati Reds after being routed in the series opener against Detroit. Aquino, who was 2 for 30 since Aug. 19 and hitting just .181, blasted a three-run homer in a five-run third inning to lead the Reds to 7-4 win over the Tigers on Saturday night and stay put in the second NL wildcard slot.