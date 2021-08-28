Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Out for season
Sandoval (back) will miss the remainder of the season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Sandoval landed on the 10-day injured list in mid-August due to a left lumbar stress reaction, and general manager Perry Minasian confirmed Friday that the southpaw will miss the remainder of the season. The 24-year-old put together a career-best season in 2021 with a 3.62 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 87 innings across 17 appearances (14 starts).www.cbssports.com
