It's been a long time since Clayton Kershaw has taken the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and nobody is more aware of that than Kershaw himself. The veteran three-time Cy Young winner has been sidelined since early July with left elbow soreness, and some of the pushes he has made to return to play quicker have resulted in rehab setbacks. At this point, the 33-year-old southpaw will do whatever it takes to get back into the rotation full time.